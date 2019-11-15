Team Fiji celebrate double-victory in online chess

Blitz Master Prashant Sarup won all his games last weekend to add 7 from 7 to Fiji Wise’s final score pushing the team to first place in a double-victory in the Junior Online Chess Championship.

Sarup finished as the tournament’s top-scorer in a field of 36 participants where fellow team mates Taione Sikivou scored 5 from 7 while Avinesh Nadan and Goru Arvind scored 4 out of 7.

Their cumulative score spiked Fiji to number one position with 20 points, ahead of Haonan Zhu of New Zealand who had 18 points.

The third position was held by Joel Leong of Australia who amassed 13 points.

Fiji’s Under-20 bandwagon was led by Menash Fareed who made his online international debut to defeat Richard Wessels, Sophia Feng and David Evans of NZ Sharp to score 4/7 while Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College defeated Eric Mironov, Richard Wessels and Junior Master (JM) Kaeden Govender of NZ Sharp to end with 3/7.

[Source: Fiji Chess]