Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
We provide verified information reiterates Doctor Fong|Brutality against persons with psychosocial disability to be investigated|Ministry formulates vaccination roll-out plan|Heavy fines for Manager and worker of DVD shop|Non-essential business in curfew breach|Breach of protocols hinders ration distribution|Parts of Labasa Hospital cordoned off|Association disappointed with non-compliant businesses|Its only precautionary measures in Labasa|Australia ramps up Pacific Labour Scheme|Wear a facemask or risk being arrested: LTA|Supermarkets resume operations|Two isolation centres set up in North|Fijians urged to play their part|Ministry to announce protocols for containment areas|Two new cases of COVID-19 announced, decision on lockdown today|Contact tracing underway for new COVID-19 cases|Health teams make best use of lockdown|FWCC receives call on its men’s referral line|General Practitioners all in to support Fijians|Business slowly dry up for vendors in Bua|Ration distribution team pulled out from Caubati today|Majority of protocol breachers plead guilty|Intern breached protocol to meet girlfriend|Informal sector worst affected by the pandemic|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Tavodi impresses Bati coach

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 18, 2021 5:02 pm
[Source: Pacific Aus Sports]

With the Fiji Bati squad for the Rugby League World Cup yet to be named, Head Coach Joe Rabele is keeping tabs on the Kaiviti Silktails.

The national coach says he already has some players on his radar, and one of them is prop Apakuki Tavodi.

Rabele says he has been following the team’s progress since round one of the Ron Massey Cup competition, and Tavodi stands out.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“He has been playing every week, week in and week out and to hear the feedback from some of the former players in Australia regarding the way he plays its one of the players we want to closely see because hes been improving every week.”

Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama has also praised Tavodi for his commitment.

 

“Two weeks ago he played 80 minutes in the middle and didn’t even budge we were just short and we’ve just asked him to do it and we’ve got it done, hes a really quality player he’s at that good age.”

There is 158 days to go for the Rugby League World Cup in England.

Fiji is pooled with Scotland, Australia and Italy.

Meanwhile, the Kaiviti Silktails will play the Bulls this Saturday at 5pm.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.