Tavodi impresses Bati coach

With the Fiji Bati squad for the Rugby League World Cup yet to be named, Head Coach Joe Rabele is keeping tabs on the Kaiviti Silktails.

The national coach says he already has some players on his radar, and one of them is prop Apakuki Tavodi.

Rabele says he has been following the team’s progress since round one of the Ron Massey Cup competition, and Tavodi stands out.

“He has been playing every week, week in and week out and to hear the feedback from some of the former players in Australia regarding the way he plays its one of the players we want to closely see because hes been improving every week.”

Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama has also praised Tavodi for his commitment.

“Two weeks ago he played 80 minutes in the middle and didn’t even budge we were just short and we’ve just asked him to do it and we’ve got it done, hes a really quality player he’s at that good age.”

There is 158 days to go for the Rugby League World Cup in England.

Fiji is pooled with Scotland, Australia and Italy.

Meanwhile, the Kaiviti Silktails will play the Bulls this Saturday at 5pm.