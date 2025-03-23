Taletawa dedicates award to coach Elder

2024 Fiji Sportswoman of the Year Award winner and weightlifter Miriama Taletawa dedicated her win to her coach, Henry Elder.

The 19-year-old says Elder has not only been a coach to the Weightlifting Fiji team but also a father figure to all of them.

She says coach Elder’s constant words of advice and encouragement have shaped much of her weightlifting journey.

From correcting athletes when mistakes are made to offering advice not only on the sport but also in other aspects of life, Taletawa says she is grateful for her coach.

“I want to dedicate my award to my coach, Henry Elder. He has always motivated me and the team, always encouraging us and lifting us up. Even when we drop weights, he’ll just tap us on the back and cheer us on.”

This is the second time Miriama Taletawa has received the award, highlighting an impressive journey in the sport of weightlifting.

Her notable achievements include a bronze medal at the 2023 Oceania Under-23 Junior and Youth Championship in Samoa and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Championship in Suva last year.

She was also a member of Team Fiji at the 2023 Pacific Games.

