Tailevu hopes to remain in Skipper Cup

Remaining in the Skipper Cup competition is top priority for the Tailevu side.

Tailevu remains optimistic after holding Namosi to a 21-all draw last week, and will be out for its third win this weekend.

Coach Samisoni Bakeitoga says they have a few areas to iron out before taking on Northland on Saturday.

“We need to maintain the top eight, I know Northland and Rewa are down below. If we go up, we have to prepare very well to meet our arch rival Northland. We will work on our work on and see our mistakes.”

Northland will face Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday at 3pm.

In other matches, Rewa hosts Suva at Burebasaga Ground, Namosi faces Nadroga at Thompson Park in Navua, and Nadi battles Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park.

You can watch the Nadi/Naitasiri match live on FBC TV, starting with the Under-19 clash at 11am.