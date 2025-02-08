Tafaga ready to defend Va’a title

[ SUPPLIED]

Reigning Fiji Outrigger Va’a Racing champion, Tafaga started the 2025 with seven other clubs in Suva today.

Competition started at USP’s Lower Campus foreshore in Laucala Bay with a strong presence from top local clubs, including Tafaga, Vuda, Takia, Nadi Bay, Kaiwai, Lami, Vai, and USP.

The official race season features a grueling 12-kilometer marathon for the open grade paddlers.

These marathon races double as critical selection trials for athletes vying for spots on Fiji’s Pacific Mini Games squad.

Coach Stanley Ohms, who leads the Fiji Va’a national team, expresses his confidence in the squad’s potential.

Ohms says the athletes are focused and dedicated and they have a solid group of juniors coming through.

Coach Ohms is confident they’ll see strong performances at the Mini Games in Palau.

Over the next few months, the race calendar will see athletes racing across multiple distances and categories, with excitement building toward national trials and club championships.

With 50 percent of the Mini Games squad required to be under 19 years of age, junior paddlers are highly motivated to perform and secure their place on the national team.