Tabuya highlights the importance of women at the helm of sports

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya gives the award to the Sports Woman of the Year Miriama Taletawa

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya acknowledges that the development of women in sports still has a long way to go, despite the many remarkable achievements by women in various sporting organizations.

She states that as Minister, it is her duty to provide support and increase the visibility of sports.

Tabuya, who is the first-ever female president in the history of the Kadavu Rugby Union, believes her position will inspire other women to stand up and be the voice that is needed in sports.

“I believe this will motivate other women as well to come on board and build provincial rugby in our country. How have I seen this benefit? Our womens team from Kadavu won the Vanua Cup for this year, so in the span of just a few months in a year, they’ve won the Vanua Cup, they’ve proven their worth compared to the men.”

She adds that it is always a pleasure to work alongside the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru and affirms that the government is committed to investing more in sports beyond rugby.

Tabuya also notes that she will continue to support Saukuru as they explore potential areas for development.