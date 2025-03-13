Tabadamu ready for another good run at Nawaka 7s.

Tabadamu 7s team manager Ulaiasi Bolalailai is proud of the club’s role in shaping the careers of its players, many of whom have achieved their goals within a year or two of joining the squad.

Through Tabadamu’s structured training program, several players have earned national call-ups, while others have secured professional contracts overseas.

Bolalailai says their immediate focus is now on the upcoming Nawaka 7s, but their long-term mission remains the same to continue providing a platform for players to excel and reach the next level in their careers.

“Preparations is good, very well indeed. Logistics wise, just like any other team, we’ll pay everything like the meals and it’s a three day tournament so that would be three-days of meals.”

The side is looking forward to a great three-day of competition.

The Nawaka 7s starts at 10am on three grounds in Nadi with the finals on Saturday.

FBC Sports will air the live coverage tomorrow and Saturday on games played at Prince Charles Park.

