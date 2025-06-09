T/Naitasiri leads senior league standings

[ Source: fijifootballassociation/ Instagram ]

Tailevu/Naitasiri FC has taken control of the 2025 Extra Senior League Viti Levu Zone standings with an outstanding start to the season.

The team has won five of their six matches, amassing 15 points and an impressive 16 goal difference, firmly establishing themselves as the team to beat.

Hot on their heels is Northland Tailevu FC, currently second with 11 points from three wins, two draws, and one loss.

Their consistent performances have kept them in the title race, though they will need to close the four-point gap to challenge for top spot.

Lami FC sits third with five points after a mixed campaign of one win, two draws, and three defeats.

At the bottom of the table is Rakiraki FC, still searching for their first win of the season.

With just two points and a -9 goal difference, they face an uphill battle to climb the standings and turn their season around.

