Swimming lessons should be compulsory: Bower

President of the National Schools Swimming Association Patrick Bower knows there are many excuses for not including swimming in extracurricular activities at school.

Bower claims that in his day, children learned to swim in the river, and that the excuses are mostly made by schools located near the sea.

He adds that these students have every opportunity to learn, but it is up to them.

“Schools down at Pacific Harbour, Lomary, to make sure that they incorporated swimming and its not only in the primary school level we take it right up to secondary level. Some children have a flair for swimming and it’s unfair they don’t have the opportunity because they don’t feature it in school.”

Aside from that, Bower is pleased that traditional schools are participating in the sport because it provides students with a break from schoolwork.

He adds that because swimming was never taught in schools, this is a fantastic opportunity for students from traditional schools who have always wanted to participate in swimming programs.