Swimming Grand Prix

The Damodar Aquatic Centre in Laucala Bay was a hive of activity as participants between the ages of nine and 17 years competed in the third Long Course Grand Prix series swimming event.

Fiji Swimming Meet Manager Eugene Panuve says the competition is a build-up to the age-grade nationals event to develop young swimmers from around the country.

“So we’ve got swimmers ranging from 9 to 17 all the way through to our open swimmers and Fiji reps that are here all the way from Lautoka and Nadi and Suva so a good range of swimmers that are here.”

Article continues after advertisement

Panuve says it is a delight to see the amount of young swimmers coming to participate and paves the way for development.

He adds most of the swimmers are using such events to prepare for the schools national competition coming up later this year.