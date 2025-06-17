Swifts hit rough spot and Diamonds coach helps lift Firebirds camp

[ Source: ABC ]

It’s hard to believe — given the poor start of some teams — but with a month left to go in the regular season, all eight Super Netball clubs can still make finals.

The desperation was evident in round 10, as the bottom four desperately tried to keep their seasons alive. Sadly, for either the Queensland Firebirds or Melbourne Mavericks, their chances will be squashed in round 11, when seventh and eighth meet in Brisbane.

Both teams gave their all on the weekend, as the Mavericks fell to the West Coast Fever, 69-63, and the Firebirds were defeated by the Adelaide Thunderbirds, 65-58.

In her maiden campaign with the NSW Swifts, Grace Nweke became the first shooter to reach 500 goals this season. But she also registered her lowest individual score of 40 goals as she took a back seat while the NSW Swifts re-introduced Sophie Fawns to their line-up.

The Swifts were undefeated for eight rounds before suffering consecutive losses in a surprising mid-season slump. First to the Fever and now the Melbourne Vixens, 70-68.

Meanwhile, the Giants defied all odds to clinch back-to-back victories for the first time in two years. They beat the Sunshine Coast Lightning, 78-68, to move out of wooden spoon contention.

If you missed it, don’t worry — we’ll get you up to speed with our Super Netball Round-Up.

