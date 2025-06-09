Suva’s young gun rises through football ranks

17-year-old Rishal Shankar’s journey with Suva Football has been a steady climb.

The Suva born youngster began playing for the club when he was just 13, starting with the Under 15s before advancing through the age groups with Suva and the national team.

Last year, he was included in the senior men’s team during the 2024 FMF IDC and has been part of the squad ever since.

The youngster is also part of Fiji’s U-17 team which will be marching into camp soon.

Shankar says the experience has been a good one, with the coaches providing him with a lot of advice both on and off the field.

“I have been gaining a lot of experience with the team. Coaches also encourage me to do better, especially to maintain my discipline both on and off the field.”

He also acknowledged the high pressure of playing with seasoned players who have high expectations for the younger members of the team.

Shankar is now focused on improving his weaknesses, especially his right foot, as he continues to develop his skills on the field.

