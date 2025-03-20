Suva Touch Rugby season set to kick off with strong participation

[ Source: Suva Touch Association / Facebook ]

The Suva Touch Association is gearing up for an exciting season, with 11 clubs fielding a total of 25 teams across five categories in the upcoming Suva Touch Rugby Season, which kicks off this Saturday at the MGM High School Ground.

As one of the four existing touch rugby associations in Fiji—alongside Nasinu, Lautoka, and Nadi—Suva continues to play a vital role in the sport’s growth and development.

Running for six to eight weeks, the annual competition is open to teams within the Suva vicinity, offering divisions in Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Mixed Open, Mixed Masters, and Youth (U14-U17).

The competition serves as a key platform for players and officials to gain experience, with many progressing to represent Fiji in international tournaments such as the Pacific Games and the Touch Rugby World Cup.

Beyond the competition, the Suva Touch Association is working closely with the Fiji Sports Commission to develop the sport at the grassroots level.

Plans are in place to introduce extended clinics for youth players in Suva once the season concludes, reinforcing the association’s commitment to expanding touch rugby’s reach and fostering future national representatives.

