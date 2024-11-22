Suva and Ba Masters set for Taito Bula Cup

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Football fans are in for a nostalgic treat this weekend as the Suva Masters take on Ba Masters in the 3rd Taito Bula Memorial Cup at the Ba Methodist School ground.

Suva Masters Vice President, Ravinesh Murti, says the annual event honors the late Taito Bula, who passed away in 2022.

“Both teams raise funds, and part of the proceeds goes to the late Taito Bula’s family. After the match, we hold a dinner function where players and family members come together.”

Murti highlights the importance of matches like this, which help retired players, aged 40 to 70, stay healthy and engaged through physical activity.

Suva’s roster features former district stars, including Suva Football President Maretino Nemani, William Sikuri, Intiaz Khan, Lorima Batirerega, Manoa Masi, Ronald Lawrence, Jone Ratu, Moses and Harish Bali, and others.

The Suva Masters team has been preparing rigorously over the past month, playing regular matches every afternoon.

Murti thanked the Fiji Football Association for their support and acknowledged the contributions of former players who have moved overseas.

The Suva Masters have a strong track record in this event, defeating Ba Masters 2-1 in 2022 and settling for a 1-1 draw last year.

The match is set for 3pm on Saturday, with Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel as the chief guest.