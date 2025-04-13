“They gave their all” Jackson

[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Despite their 43-20 to the Highlanders in New Zealand last night, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says he is proud of his side for giving their best in the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The hosts got off to a flying start, with debutant Taniela Filimone scoring two early tries.

Despite Drua’s efforts and second-half tries from Rabitu, Kuruvoli, and Loganimasi, handling errors and a costly yellow card saw the Highlanders pull away.

Article continues after advertisement

The New Zealand side finished strong, scoring twice in the final minutes to seal the Drua’s seventh loss of the season.

“They gave everything out here tonight, certainly in terms of how we wanna play. I think we probably kicked too many ball away in those early doors and they defended that really well. They got a good back-three, we needed to find the grass but didn’t, they covered well.”

This sees the Drua secure their seventh loss for the season, and they will continue to sit at last place in the points table.

Meanwhile, in other Super Rugby matches, the ACT Brumbies defeated the Reds 39-26, and the Blues defeated Moana Pasifika 36-17.

The Drua will now host the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.