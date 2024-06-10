Spike in viewership for Drua games

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have recorded a 35% increase in viewership of Drua matches this season compared to last year.

Drua CEO Mark Evans says they are delighted by the strong growth in viewership numbers.

He says they can safely add that, on average, an estimated 50% of Fiji’s population watch a Fijian Drua men’s match live.

Evans adds this is a spectacular result in any market and makes the Drua the most viewed content in Fiji.

The CEO says the viewership for the women’s matches is also steadily increasing which bodes well for the growth and appeal of the women’s game in Fiji.

He went on to thank the fans whom he described as the world’s best fans, for their continued support.

The Top three most viewed Drua men’s matches is round nine, 13 and 15 against Hurricanes, Queensland and Melbourne Rebels.