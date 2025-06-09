Sky Pacific locks in Super Rugby rights

[Source: Supplied]

Sky Pacific has secured exclusive Pay TV rights to deliver every Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match live across Fiji and the Pacific from 2026 to 2028.

The announcement, made by the Fijian Drua on behalf of the Competition Rights Holders, comes just days after the Drua introduced their new Hybrid Broadcast Model, which separates Free-to-Air, Pay TV and digital streaming to expand access for supporters.

Under the new deal, Sky Pacific will broadcast all 77 regular season matches, every Fijian Drua fixture, the three qualifying finals, two semi-finals and the grand final ensuring fans won’t miss a moment of the action.

Article continues after advertisement

The partnership also reinforces Sky Pacific’s long-running relationship with Super Rugby, extending a three-decade presence that has shaped rugby viewership in Fiji and the wider region.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans says the agreement helps guarantee consistent, world-class coverage for supporters.

“Sky Pacific has been a trusted broadcaster of Super Rugby Pacific for the past 30 years and subscribers will be delighted to know that this will remain the case for the next three seasons. Their platform gives fans high-quality, uninterrupted live coverage of every match — a perfect complement to our free-to-air and digital streaming options. This partnership strengthens our Hybrid Broadcast Model and ensures all fans, regardless of platform, have access to world-class rugby.”

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed says fans can expect a seamless viewing experience across platforms as the 2026 season approaches.

“We’re excited to bring the entire Super Rugby Pacific 2026 season for every thrilling moment across Fiji live. With DTV’s flexibility to stream on any device and Sky Pacific’s affordable sign-up and reconnect offers, we’re making it easier than ever for everyone to enjoy world-class rugby action.”

The 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season kicks off on 14 February 2026, with the Drua set to ride into the competition backed by a strengthened broadcast lineup on all fronts.

Drua will meet Moana Pasifika in their first match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.