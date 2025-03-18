Ravutaumada out as Drua head to Perth

Selestino Ravutaumada.

Just two games into his comeback, Selestino Ravutaumada is back on the sidelines.

The Fijian Drua winger has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash against the Western Force after failing a Head Injury Assessment following the Brumbies match.

Ravutaumada had only just returned from a shoulder injury, making his absence another blow for the Drua as they chase their first away win of the season.

Article continues after advertisement



Selestino Ravutaumada.

Head coach Glen Jackson expressed his disappointment at losing the dynamic back for the crucial away fixture.

“It’s unfortunate to not have Ravutaumada this weekend as he has just return to the field.”

Ravutaumada returned back to Fiji while the team in currently in Perth.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Western Force at 6.05 pm this Sunday for round 6 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.