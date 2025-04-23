Nasilasila grateful for every opportunity

Isoa Nasilasila. [Photo Credit: Fijian Drua]

Fijian Drua lock Isoa Nasilasila is set to play his 46th Super Rugby match this Saturday when the Drua play Moana Pasifika in Auckland.

The veteran second-rower, who has been part of the team since its inaugural season, says the clash is especially significant, not just as a milestone, but as a key battle between the Pacific rivalries.

With the Drua looking to build momentum in their playoff push, Nasilasila believes preparation this week is crucial.

“It’s a big game for all of us in the Pacific. We know the standard we need to bring this week. It’s been a good week, good training, and now it’s about carrying that into the game.”

The 25-year-old says every match still feels like a blessing, and he doesn’t take any of it for granted.

“I’m just grateful to be here. It’s a blessing to play even one Super Rugby game, and now this will be number 46. Every time I run out, it’s a surreal moment, and I just want to give back to the Drua for giving me these opportunities.”

With both teams evenly matched and plenty on the line, Nasilasila says the team’s goal is clear.

“We know we want to win, to get our season back on track. That’s the main goal this week, to get over the line and beat Moana.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on Moana Pasifika at 4.35 pm on Saturday, and the match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

