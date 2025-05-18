Moana Pasifika stun Blues to boost finals hopes

[Source: Moana Pasifika/ Facebook]

Moana Pasifika have taken a major step towards a historic Super Rugby Pacific finals berth with a thrilling 27-21 win over the Blues, their first ever over their Auckland rivals.

Winger Kyren Taumoefolau was the hero of the night, scoring a brilliant hat-trick to inspire the victory and lift Moana into the top six.

The Blues led early through Patrick Tuipulotu, but Moana hit back with Taumoefolau crossing just before halftime.

He added two more in the second half, including a stunning solo effort that sealed the game.

Hoskins Sotutu scored late for the Blues, but it wasn’t enough, as a crucial turnover from Ardie Savea closed out the match.

With the win, Moana leapfrogged the Blues on the ladder, six wins to five, as the race to the playoffs heats up.

