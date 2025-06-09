Leleiwasa sails home to the Drua

Issak Fines-Leleiwasa.

No words. No tags. Just a canoe, a figure with dreadlocks, and the open sea. That was all the Fijian Drua needed to set rugby fans buzzing late Tuesday, after the club posted a cryptic video to Instagram that now appears to hint at the signing of Issak Fines-Leleiwasa.

The short, captionless clip shows a man from behind dreadlocked, seated in a traditional canoe sailing quietly out to sea.

While nothing was said, those who know, knew. In Fijian, the word “leleiwasa” means “to sail into the open ocean,” and it also happens to be the surname of the 29-year-old Wallaby scrum-half who’s been strongly linked to the Drua.

Article continues after advertisement

The subtle symbolism didn’t take long to click with fans, especially once they noticed the figure’s familiar hairstyle and posture.

The post has since been widely shared and dissected, with many now convinced the Drua are preparing to welcome the Western Force playmaker for the 2026 Super Rugby season.

Fines-Leleiwasa, born in Sydney and raised in Port Douglas, has always been proud of his Fijian heritage. After earning three Wallabies caps in 2023 and building a reputation as a lively, elusive No. 9, a move to Drua would mark his first professional stint representing the Pacific region.

While not the biggest-name signing in the club’s history, Leleiwasa’s addition would be a meaningful one, bringing Super Rugby experience, attacking flair, and a powerful cultural connection to the squad.

No official announcement has been made, and the Drua have stayed completely silent on the post, but the message was clear for those who understood the language, and the man.

Issak Fines-Leleiwasa may be on his way quietly, purposefully, sailing home.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.