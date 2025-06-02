Jackson lauds Drua duo

Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook

As two influential figures prepare their departure from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, Head Coach Glen Jackson acknowledges their profound impact, stating their contributions have been instrumental in shaping the club into its current form.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere and Isoa Nasilasila are among a select group of players departing this season.

Their exit follows a historic milestone achieved over the weekend, marking 50 appearances each for the Drua.

“We have faith in Tex and Ice, two guys who have shown week in and week out what it means to play for the Drua, it’s very rare today. I think Ice has played the most 80 minutes for the team and for a lock that’s pretty special.”

He adds that the duo’s contribution to the club will not be forgotten, and they have surely etched their name in the club’s history books.

Also departing the club is Selestino Ravutaumada, Iosefo Masi and Caleb Muntz.

