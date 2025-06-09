Jackson dismisses “must-win” label after statement performance

[Source: File]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says outside noise about a “must-win” scenario never filtered into the team environment ahead of last Saturday’s clash against the Hurricanes in round 3 of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

With scrutiny mounting following back-to-back losses, questions were raised about the pressure surrounding the fixture.

However, Jackson insists the focus remained internal and performance-driven rather than table-driven.

Article continues after advertisement

“We didn’t really talk about it as a must-win. I know in terms of where you’re at in the table and the media talks about it a lot, it never came across as a must-win for us.”

Instead, Jackson said the emphasis was on pride, belief and delivering a performance worthy of the jersey.

“It was about realising how good our young men are and just playing a performance that you’re proud of.”

He reserved special praise for his side’s defensive effort against a Hurricanes team he described as a “quality, quality outfit.”

“Defensively I thought they were unbelievable. Like I said, the Hurricanes are a quality, quality outfit, coached unbelievably well.”

Jackson also highlighted the growth of the squad and the impact of senior players stepping up in key moments.

“With some doubt around our performances in the last couple of weeks, it just shows you how this group has gone from year to year. But also our leadership group and our leaders being able to step up at the right times and putting some phenomenal tackles.”

The Drua will be on bye this week, before hosting the Brumbies in Ba next week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.