Jackson backs Derenalagi despite captaincy change

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has shed light on Meli Derenalagi’s captaincy change, emphasizing that the decision was made to allow the star forward to focus purely on his game.

Derenalagi, who led the Drua last season, remains a key figure in the squad despite not wearing the captain’s armband this year.

Jackson believes that stepping away from the leadership role will enable him to elevate his performance while still playing a crucial role within the team.

“Dume has been unbelievable, and it was a great discussion with him about not being captain this year. He has done so much for this team and for Fijian rugby, but we feel this change allows him to be an even better player without the added pressure.”

The head coach highlighted the strength of new co-captains Tevita Ikanivere and Frank Lomani while noting that leadership across the squad has naturally evolved.

With a solid group of experienced players now in their fourth season, Jackson is confident the team has the balance needed to compete at the highest level.

The Swire Shipping Drua will open their 2025 Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific season against the Brumbies this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.