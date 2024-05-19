Highlanders next for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s 28-19 win over the Queensland Reds in Suva has put them in touching distance of the Highlanders who are seventh on the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific standings.

The Highlanders are seventh on the points table with 23 and Drua have 21.

Drua coach Mick Byrne says they’ll play the Highlanders in Dunedin next week before their home game against Melbourne Rebels a week later in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says they have a chance to leapfrog the Highlanders next Sunday and destiny is still in their hands.

“I trust the players, I saw today when we arrived here I can see in their eyes that they know what’s at stake and they came out and did what they had to do so we’ll enjoy tonight, we’ll get around each other, recover well tomorrow then come in Monday and we’ll start again for our last road trip.”

Our Drua will have a full week of training before leaving for Dunedin next Friday to face the Highlanders at 2:05pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in other Super Rugby Pacific results from last night, the Blues defeated the Highlanders 47-13 to move to the top of the point’s standings, the Brumbies beat the Crusaders 31-24 and the Western Force overpowered the Waratahs 27-7.