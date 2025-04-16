Frank Lomani out for the season

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani [File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain and veteran half-back Frank Lomani will miss the remainder of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

This was confirmed by head coach Glen Jackson during a press conference yesterday, noting that Lomani injured his shoulder after their match against the Crusaders.

Lomani will be missing the remainder of the season alongside Meli Derenalagi.

“Well Frank and Dume (Derenalagi) aren’t changing for the rest of the year, they’re out for the season. Kiti Salawa is back in contention for selection, he’s tried really hard to get back after each game, he’s now fully fit which is really good and Droasese is still out with a wrist injury so Kiti is the only one eligible or up for selection.”

The Drua is in a tough position at the moment, sitting in last place in the points table with one win and seven losses so far.

Therefore, their clash this weekend with the Waratahs is important in terms of improving their rankings and hopefully finishing in the top six for a spot in the playoffs.

The Drua will take on the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 2.05pm and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.





