Enemies for 80 mins, mates after: Narawa

[File Photo - Emoni Narawa]

Chiefs fullback Emoni Narawa is excited to face his good friend and former schoolmate, Fijian Drua flanker Etonia Waqa this Saturday.

Both proud Queen Victoria School alumni, Narawa and Waqa have shared the journey from their school days to professional rugby.

However, with Narawa starting at fullback for the Chiefs and Waqa lining up at blindside flanker for the Drua, the friendship will be put on hold for 80 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve been in contact with Eto, we’re good mates, but yeah, I guess we’ll be enemies for 80 minutes and mates after that.”

Beyond the rivalry, playing in Fiji is an emotional moment for Narawa, who is making only his second Super Rugby appearance on home soil.

He is eager to perform in front of his family and soak in the atmosphere of a passionate home crowd.

“Really excited to come back and play in Fiji, to play in front of friends and family. Looking forward to it—seeing mom and dad, my partner, and little girl who’s over here at the moment. Just looking forward to catching up with everyone.”

With both players set to play key roles for their teams, the stage is set for an exciting showdown in Lautoka this weekend.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hosts the Chiefs this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka for round 4 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match kicks off at 3.35pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.