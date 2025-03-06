Drua wary of Tupaea

[Source: Chiefs Rugby - Quinn Tupaea]

The midfield showdown in Lautoka is set to be an intense one as Fijian Drua’s centre pairing, Inia Tabuavou and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, prepare to face Chiefs standout Quinn Tupaea.

The All Blacks centre has been in electrifying form this season, but the Drua duo have been rock-solid defensively and will look to shut him down in front of their passionate home crowd.

With the humid and unpredictable conditions in Lautoka, the Drua believe they can make life difficult for the Chiefs’ midfield attack.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook – Inia Tabuavou (left) and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre (right)]

“I think Inia and Tuidraki have been brilliant—two of our best players on the field defensively, they’ve been really strong. I know Quinn Tupaea is obviously going really well at the moment and shaking up the competition, but Lautoka is a different place to play. It’s not a perfect Rugby Park track; it’s a hostile environment with a passionate crowd, and the conditions could be unpredictable.”

Tabuavou, who has been steadily improving since returning from France, has caught Jackson’s eye, and the coach is confident his midfield pairing will not only hold their own but also apply pressure on attack.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Chiefs at 3.35 pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka for round 4 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.