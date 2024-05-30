Drua want to reward fan’s loyalty and support

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua want to reward their fan’s loyalty and support this year by putting on a good game against the Melbourne Rebels in Lautoka this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says it hasn’t been the best season for the team in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific but the players are prepared to put all their effort to secure a win in the final regular season match in front of their home fans.

“We’d love to see you there. Rest assured that our players know what is on the line this weekend and you come watch us and the players will show you what it means to them and we look forward to hearing you nice and loud and we will be ready for you.”

Byrne says the fan’s support always boosts the players on the field and this weekend’s crucial game will be no different.

The Drua face the Melbourne Rebels at 2:05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.