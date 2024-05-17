Drua to make up for previous disappointment

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have much to make up for with their fans after a disappointing outing in Perth last week.

Skipper Tevita Ikanivere says the players are still lamenting their poor performance in the 48-10 defeat to the Western Force and tomorrow’s clash against the Reds is all about seeking redemption.

“We had a good captains run this afternoon, now it’s just reflection time for us and it’s up to the boys to see if they can improve on certain areas so they can come tomorrow and perform.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ikanivere says he mostly looks forward to going up against Reds prop Peni Ravai, whom he played alongside during the World Cup in France last year.

He says it will be good to see him again, but this time on opposing sides on the field.

The two teams will clash at 2.05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.