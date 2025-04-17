Drua plotting to sink the Waratahs maul machine

Fijian Drua vs Waratahs [File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be looking to shut down the Waratahs’ mauls when they go head-to-head this weekend in round 10 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Drua forward Peni Ravai says the Waratahs have always been known for their powerful mauls, and the forwards have been working together with their coaches on how to counter them in this area.

He also mentions that defense this weekend will be a key area when they face the Australian side.

Article continues after advertisement

“The last game they scored two tired from a maul, so the boys and the coaches are working on how we can stop or counter that.”

The last time Waratahs played Drua in Fiji was in March last year, where Drua beat Waratahs 39-36 at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

They will go head-to-head once again at the same venue at 2.05pm on Saturday, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.