Drua embracing Perth heat ahead of crucial clash

The Fijian Drua have settled into Perth as they prepare for their must-win clash against the Western Force, with head coach Glen Jackson confident the warm conditions will suit his side.

Despite a chilly start to the week, the team has adjusted well and is ready to make the most of the weather advantage.

“I must be getting pretty Fijian because I woke up to 18 degrees, beautiful blue skies, but it felt freezing. Thankfully, it’s warming up, and we’ve been very well looked after here with a good training base.”

With temperatures expected to rise to around 30 degrees by game day, Jackson believes the conditions will work in the Drua’s favor.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces the Western Force at 6.05 pm this Sunday in Perth for round 6 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

