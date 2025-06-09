Chiefs beats Brumbies for Super Rugby final spot

The Chiefs are set to renew one of Super Rugby’s oldest rivalries in the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific Final after a commanding 37–17 victory over the Brumbies in last night’s semi-final in Hamilton.

With the win, the Chiefs book their place in next week’s final against the Canterbury Crusaders.

It will be the franchise’s third consecutive appearance in the final as they chase their first title since 2013.

While both sides crossed the line for three tries apiece, it was the boot of fly-half Damian McKenzie that proved the difference.

The All Blacks’ sharpshooter delivered a masterful performance, landing eight of nine attempts, six of them penalty goals, for a personal haul of 22 points.

McKenzie also played a pivotal role in open play, setting up two tries and producing a crucial defensive effort to deny Brumbies fullback Tony Wright over the line.

Saturday’s decider in Christchurch marks the fourth straight all-New Zealand final since the Super Rugby Pacific format was introduced in 2022.

