Blues claim Super Rugby title after 21-year drought

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/ Facebook]

The Blues ended a 21-year Super Rugby title drought by convincingly defeating the Chiefs 41-10 at a packed Eden Park.

Despite the rain limiting play, the Blues dominated with winger Caleb Clarke scoring a hat-trick.

Their forward pack controlled territory and possession, pressuring the Chiefs throughout.

Article continues after advertisement

Skipper Patrick Tuipulotu, defying a supposed season-ending knee injury, delivered a standout performance, receiving a standing ovation as he inspired his team to glory.

Simon Parker’s late try offered little solace for the Chiefs, who struggled against the Blues’ relentless pressure.

The victory marked a triumphant return to form for the Blues on their home turf.