Another milestone for the Gibbes brothers

[Photo: Chiefs assistant coach Jono Gibbes (left) & Drua forwards coach Chris Gibbes (right)

While the battle on the field between the Fijian Drua and the Chiefs will be intense, an equally compelling showdown will take place in the coaching booths.

Drua forwards coach Chris Gibbes will go head-to-head with his brother, Chiefs assistant coach Jono Gibbes, in a clash that adds a personal twist to Saturday’s matchup.

The siblings have faced off before in various competitions, but this encounter brings their rivalry to a new stage in Super Rugby Pacific.

“Jono and I have gone head-to-head a few times before. Back in New Zealand when I was coaching Wellington, he was coaching Waikato. And when I was at Ospreys, he was coaching Leinster and Clermont. So, we’ve gone a few times against each other, which is always pretty cool.”

While their family will be cheering from home, both coaches are focused on leading their teams to victory.

Despite the competitive nature of the matchup, Chris said there won’t be any pre-game trash talk between the two.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Chiefs at 3.35 pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka in round 4 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

