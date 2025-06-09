Sukuna Bowl players salute those holding the fort

Day one of the Sukuna Bowl has already started with Cricket at Albert Park in Suva

Members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force competing in this week’s Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl say the spotlight may be on the field but the real backbone of the week lies with the colleagues who continue to hold the fort.

As officers lace up to represent their respective forces, others remain on duty, maintaining operations, responding to the public and ensuring the nation runs smoothly despite the demands of Sukuna Bowl week.

Sukuna Bowl organizing committee chair Jovilisi Leweniqila says only a selected few get the honour of playing but the greatest appreciation goes to those who stay behind, serving quietly while their teammates battle it out on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s just a one week program and when the dust settles at the end of the competition, the reality is still there for drugs and HIV Issues and this is what resonates well with our work. It’s not only the fight for the two Forces now but the government and each and every citizen in the country. I would like to take this time to thank our officers that will remain on call during the week program.”

He is urging members of the public to come out in numbers this week to support both Forces as they battle it out for victory.

Leweniqila adds the response from the Northern division has been positive and they look forward to a sell-out Subrail Park this Thursday and Friday in Labasa.

Meanwhile, day one has already started with Cricket at Albert Park in Suva.

Boxing starts at 4pm this afternoon.

The soccer and men’s and women’s rugby this Thursday and Friday will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.