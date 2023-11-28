Sukuna Bowl competition remains top notch: Colamoto

The level of competition at the Sukuna Bowl challenge remains top-notch every year because of its sentimental value to the two disciplined forces involved.

This is the view of Fiji Police Director Planning SSP Pauliasi Colamoto, when asked on whether the absence of national reps in the Police and Army teams due to national duties at the 2023 Pacific Games and peacekeeping duties will affect their preparations.

Colamoto says there are always players available to step in to defend the honours of their respective institutions, and this year will be no different.

“I believe it’s an opportunity for us to expose some of our new sportsmen and women, who are eager to represent the organizations so those that have been given the opportunity to represent the country in the Pacific Games will provide the competition for those who are eager to the two organizations in this year’s competition.”

The touch rugby and boxing events got underway today.

Police Women defeated Army Women 9-7 in the inaugural touch rugby competition while the men’s event is still underway.

The Sukuna Bowl rugby, rugby league and soccer matches will air live on FBC Sports HD Channel from tomorrow.

The main Sukuna Bowl rugby match will be held on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.