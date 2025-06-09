Sokotukivei ready for national duties

Sakiusa Sokotukivei [Source: Athletics Fiji/Facebook]

Sakiusa Sokotukivei will make his debut on the international stage next week, representing Team Fiji in the Men’s Shot Put at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games.

A rising powerhouse in field athletics, Sakiusa boasts a personal best of 13.67 meters and continues to push his limits with every throw.

The Year 13 student from Naiyala High School claimed gold in this year’s Fiji Finals with a throw of 13.29 meters, solidifying his place as one of the country’s top young talents in the event.

Known for his dedication, strength, and passion for shot put, Sakiusa has emerged as a standout athlete to watch at this year’s Mini Games.

The journey to the Games hasn’t been easy, but through consistent training and determination, he has earned his spot on the national team.

Now, he’s ready to enter the ring and proudly represent Fiji on the regional stage.

