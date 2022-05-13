Skipper Cup bottom three still in the fight

The bottom three teams in the Skipper Cup competition still have eight games left to turn things around and avoid relegation next season.

Northland, Rewa and Tailevu are still in the hunt despite some unfavorable results in the first six rounds.

Both Northland and Rewa have six points, however, despite having a win, Northland is last on the ladder with six points while winless Rewa is seventh due to point’s difference.

Northland’s development and under-19 sides are also at the bottom of its respective competition standings.

Tailevu with two wins in the bag have 10 points will play Northland in round seven at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow at 3pm while Rewa meets Suva at

Burebasaga ground and Nadroga takes on Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua.

In another match, Nadi hosts Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park with the match to be shown live on FBC Sports channel.