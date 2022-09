[Source: PhotoSport]

The Silver Ferns thrashed Jamaica with a relentless display of netball in a 70-45 win last night.

On the back of another strong shooting performance from Grace Nweke and a defensive blinder from debutant Elle Temu, the Silver Ferns took down Jamaica in their first match against the Caribbean outfit.

The half-time score was 36-20 to the New Zealanders

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: 1 News]