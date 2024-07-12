Sikivou reigns in Rapid Chess

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]]

Taione Sikivou and Rudr Prasad finished first and second positions respectively, at the the 2024 Vodafone Fiji National Rapid Chess Championship at The University of Fiji in Lautoka.

Candidate Master Sikivou won the overall title by a 2-0 win in an extended finale play-off with Prasad under five minutes plus three seconds per move blitz games.

Yash Krishen Maharaj of USP was third Prashil Prakash and Deepak Prasad in fourth and fifth positions.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]

The women’s title was won by Useli Herath of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Primary School while Peter Ricardo of Swami Vivekananda High School reigned in the Under 20 division.

Other winners are Laurel Vaurasi who took out the U14 title while special awards went to Monishkar Naidu and Lavesh Sharma.