Young ready to make late mom proud

Heleina Young [middle] [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Heleina Young is feeling a mix of nervousness and excitement as she prepares to don the white jersey at the upcoming Vancouver 7s that is set to begin on Friday.

Young has earned her spot in Saiasi Fuli’s 13-member squad.

She admits that she has been expecting to be named either in this leg of the HSBC Series or in the next.

She emphasizes on the challenges along the way but is confident she can pull it through.

“This is my first leg in the 7s series. I am pretty excited but nervous as well but we will take it as it comes.”

In a poignant moment, Young reflects on her wish for her late mother to witness her representing the country in rugby.

The Vancouver 7s will be held on the 23rd to the 25th of this month.