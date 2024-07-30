Winless run continues for Fijiana

[Source: ONOC Communications/ Facebook]

The Fijiana’s winless run continues at the Olympic Games after going down 28-22 to Brazil in the Women’s 9th to 12th placing.

Gabriela Lima got Brazil first on the board just after 30 seconds before Vani Buleki ran in to score straight after the kick off.

The Fijiana played with a lot of urgency and got their second when Ana Maria Naimasi scored in the corner after being set up by Reapi Uluinasau.

A lapse of concentration in defense saw Brazil speedster Thalia Costa running 60 meters to score.

Captain Raijieli Daveua was sent off for a professional foul and Brazil capitalize with their third converted try and Lima’s second for the South Americans to lead 21-10 at halftime.

Fiji scored first after the break when Laisana Likuceva pounced on a Brazil lineout mistake.

Likuceva then chased down Lima who was on her way to Fiji’s tryline, the Fijiana used the possession with Naimasi galloping away for her second.

However, Brazil had the last say with a winning try to Yasmim Soares.