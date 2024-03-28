We have to retain kick-offs: Kolinisau

The kick restarts have become one of the areas that the Fiji Airways Men 7s side is focussing on in training for the past couple of weeks.

Coach Osea Kolinisau says the kick restarts are crucial in the 7s game because teams that can retain possession always have the upper hand.

“We’ve been focusing a lot on our kick-offs because we know other teams are targeting that because they don’t want Fiji to get the ball. They know that the longer they give Fiji the possession, Fiji will be able to work out something and score from there.”

The Hong Kong 7s kicks off next Friday.

Fiji is pooled alongside Australia, Canada and France.