We acknowledge demand for improved performances

In a determined bid to lift their performance and defend their gold medal at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, the Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s team has embarked on an intensive training regime.

One of the senior players, Suliano Volivoli emphasizes the significance of the year and expresses the team’s commitment to delivering a better performance for their fans.

Volivoli reveals that the team wasted no time, commencing their rigorous training just a week after Christmas.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the early start reflects their eagerness to hit the ground running as they gear up for the challenges ahead.

The expectations from fans are sky-high, and Volivoli acknowledges the demand for improved performances.

“The performance for us last year, we know it was a tough year for us, we never won any tournament, and we will be trying hard this year, will try our best and make sure we will defend the gold medal this year.”

With the Olympics looming large on the horizon, Volivoli says the next few months will be crucial for them.

He adds the players are not only shouldering the weight of defending an Olympic gold but are also acutely aware of the desire from rugby fans.

The side also held a few scrimmage sessions today in Sigatoka.

The Perth 7s will kick off later this month.