US grateful to go head to head with top 7s teams

USA Women’s 7s captain, Naya Tapper has expressed her team’s gratitude for the chance to go head-to-head with the world’s top teams during the second leg of the Fiji Airways Mini 7s International Tournament at Churchill Park.

The absence of the US team last week in Suva only added to their anticipation as they look to gauge the effectiveness of their preseason preparations and test out some exciting new strategies.

Tapper, a dynamic and charismatic leader, stresses that this tournament is more than just a game; it’s an opportunity to assess the progress they’ve made during their preseason training.

She says this Mini 7s represents a critical benchmark, to measure their readiness for the challenges that lie ahead.

Tapper says this is what they live for; it’s their day-to-day job.

She adds they are here to make the most of these two days.

The US lost their first game to Aussie Green 17-5 and won their second game beating Aussie Gold 36-7.