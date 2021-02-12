Uluinakau 7s hopes to improve ranking in Super Series

Uluinakau 7s rugby will be coming into the Super 7s Series a much stronger side.

After bowing out of the quarterfinal at the Uprising 7s last weekend against Warden, Uluinakau has been ironing out some of their weaknesses seen in the last tournament.

Uluinakau manager Samisoni Qaranivalu says defense is one area they will try to improve on.

“We are working on our weaknesses as well, the last two tournament from Uprising too and we saw some weaknesses in our team and some of them are new to this 7s tournament.”

The second leg of the Super 7s Series begins on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Uluinakau is currently in eighth place on 10 points on the series standing.

They are in Pool A with Police Blue, Fire and the BLK Stallions.