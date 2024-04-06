Three match suspension for Maisamoa

Manueli Maisamoa

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rep Manueli Maisamoa has copped a three match suspension.

Maisamoa faced the Hong Kong 7s disciplinary committee today for a dangerous tackle against Canada last night where he was sent off.

He’s suspension started from the last pool game against France today.

Article continues after advertisement

This means he’ll be available for the final if Fiji makes it.

The national side will play New Zealand in the Hong Kong 7s Cup quarter-final at 10:24 tonight.

You can watch it live on FBC TV.