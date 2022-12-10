Talacolo’s brace lays platform

Action from the Fiji vs France pool match [Source: World Rugby]

A brace of tries to Joseva Talacolo laid the platform for the Fiji Airways men’s national side as it beat France 33-0 at the Cape Town 7s in South Africa this morning.

Other tries were scored by Phlipo Bukayaro, Waisea Nacuqu and Iowane Raturaciri, while Nacuqu and Filipe Sauturaga managed two conversions each.

Fiji plays South Africa at 9.19pm followed by Canada at 2.38am tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

“Me and the boys are working hard” 💬 Pilipo Bukayaro reflects on a big @fijirugby victory against France on the opening day of #CapeTown7s#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/c8kL7KJZiq — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) December 9, 2022

In other notable results, Spain were the talk of Cape Town after defeating reigning champions New Zealand 14-10.

Great Britain overcame current Series title holders Australia with a last minute conversion clinching a 21-19 victory.