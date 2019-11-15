Tabadamu 1 beats Derenalagi’s Army Green

Former Fiji Bitter Marist 7s champions Tabadamu 1 has sent a strong message to the rest of the teams after beating another giant Army Green 26-5 in its first pool match.

Tabadamu which won the tournament for four years in a row from 2015 to 2018 proved too strong for the start studded Army Green side.

Fiji 7s stars Meli Derenalagi and Alasio Naduva were in action for Army Green.

The Tabadamu team was laced with former national reps like Leo Naikasau, Glen Cakautini along with the Vota brothers, Jone and Beniamino.

Other big teams recording wins include Ratu Filise after beating Yalovata 14-7, Wailamu Gold 17-7 Eastern Saints, Wadigi 10-7 Waimanu Green and Jerry Tuwai’s Barbarian Brothers beat Kalione Nasoko and the defending champions Police Blue 14-7.

Looking at the results from this morning, Police White 33-5 Tuvakarau Army, Raiwasa Taveuni 31-0 Blue Diamond, Army Red 24-19 Seniboro, Waimanu Gold 19-17 Eastern Saints, Nautodua 10-12 Uprising, Veilomani 7-5 Mosquito Rugby, Navutulevu 19-5 Marist,Wardens Green 12-7 Buinivai, Dominion Brothers 17-10 Newborn Waibasaga, Samurai Navatulevu 12-0 Rakacikaci Rugby,Navutu Brumbies 0-0 Yasawa, Wadigi 10-7 Waimanu Green, Ratu Filise 14-7 Yalovata Levuka, Dritabua Cavaliers 22-0 Waimaro Young Boys, Nabua 17-7 Dominion Brothers Blue, Pacific Warrior Nairai 10-7 Fire, FDS Barbarian Brothers 14-7 Police Blue.